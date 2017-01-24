HHS nominee Tom Price mum on whether Trump lied about Obamacare replacement timing

Price played coy about Trump's discussions with him — or lack thereof — when questioned at a hearing of the Senate Finance Committee, which is reviewing his nomination as secretary of the Health and Human Services Department.

Trump has called for the Affordable Care Act to be repealed and quickly replaced with new health-care legislation.

"President Trump said that he's working with you on a replacement plan for the ACA, which is nearly finished and will be revealed after your confirmation. Is that true?" asked Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

Price, a medical doctor and congressman from Georgia, said, "It's true that he said that, yes."

Price's dodge was met by laughter in the hearing room, including by his own wife, who was sitting behind him.