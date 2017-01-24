Samsonite production may return to US after 16 years

Newly installed U.S. President Donald Trump has been encouraging companies across the world to build factories stateside in an attempt to increase American jobs. Samsonite, the world's largest travel luggage firm, may soon be one of them.

The Hong Kong-based firm was founded in Denver, Colorado but shuttered its manufacturing plant there back in 2001 due to profitability reasons. But global CEO Ramesh Tainwala told CNBC that the brand could return to its roots.

"We get guided by where the bulk of our business is being done. Today, with 40 percent of our sales happening in the U.S., we would not hesitate to look at the possibility of manufacturing in the U.S.," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.

Samsonite, which acquired rival Tumi Holdings for roughly $1.8 billion last year, makes the bulk of its suitcases in Europe and India; it also regularly outsources production to China and Vietnam.