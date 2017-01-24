Technology investors are 'freaking out' about the new FCC chair, VC says

Net neutrality is the concept that Internet providers can't discriminate between, or charge more for, more intensive types of content, such as streaming.



Proponents have argued that the government should protect consumers and content creators, like Netflix, by regulating the internet similarly to a utility. But opponents to the net neutrality standards have called the protections government overreach.

Pai is widely expected to roll back regulations and let the companies decide what to charge. He did not expand on his ambitions to remove regulations on Monday. He's told CNBC that net neutrality "is going to make for slower broadband for Americans, will increase their internet bills, and ultimately will reduce competition and innovation in the broadband marketplace."

"Ajit has been very anti-regulation, pro-free markets, particularly about net neutrality, Title II, a lot of the issues that are likely to be addressed under a new FCC and a Republican president, Republican Congress," Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffeisaid in a "Squawk Box" interview on Tuesday. "I think those are all very bullish for cable."



But in terms of innovation, Wheeler said the opposite — it may make it harder for new companies, that can't afford to pay more for distribution, to compete.

"The big concern, theoretically, is that taking this away, and taking these protections away, make it that much harder to for the next wave of innovation," Wheeler said.

