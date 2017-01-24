Technology investors are 'freaking out' about the new FCC chair, VC says

If the new administration rolls back net neutrallity protections, technology investors worry that start-ups will not be treated equally, Ellie Wheeler, partner at venture capital firm Greycroft Partners, told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Tuesday.
"I think why people are freaking out is because what we all hope for — those of us that invest in technology — is for the same opportunity for the next Google and the next Netflix," Wheeler said. "So that in the next 20 years, all of those companies that are upstarts have the same access, and the same ability to reach the end users."
President Donald Trump named Ajit Pai as the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission on Monday. Pai, a former Verizon lawyer, has told CNBC that he opposes net neutrality policies that reclassify broadband as a public utility.