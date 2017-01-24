The Tekken franchise is returning this year with "Tekken 7" after first making its debut over 23 years ago.

"Tekken 7" will be available on June 2 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, developer Bandai Namco announced on Monday, in a move sure to excite fans.

It was one of the major fighting game franchises alongside "Street Fighter" made by Capcom and all the games in the series have sold around 42 million units, according to VGChartz, which tracks games sales. This is slightly higher than the "Street Fighter" games which have sold 38 million units, according to Capcom.