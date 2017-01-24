    Tech Transformers

    'Tekken 7' get a release date and trailer as one of the most popular fighting games makes a come back

    The Tekken franchise is returning this year with "Tekken 7" after first making its debut over 23 years ago.

    "Tekken 7" will be available on June 2 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, developer Bandai Namco announced on Monday, in a move sure to excite fans.

    It was one of the major fighting game franchises alongside "Street Fighter" made by Capcom and all the games in the series have sold around 42 million units, according to VGChartz, which tracks games sales. This is slightly higher than the "Street Fighter" games which have sold 38 million units, according to Capcom.


    Katsuhiro Harada (R), and Michael Murray introduce 'Tekken7' video game during Microsoft Corp. Xbox at the Galen Center on June 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
    Kevork Djansezian | Getty Images
    "Tekken" follows the "King of the Iron Fist" tournament held by the Mishima Zaibatsu, a large corporation. In the original game in 1994, Heihachi Mishima threw his five-year-old son Kazuya off a cliff. Since then, the games have centered around this rivalry with an eclectic mix of characters for players to choose from.

    "Tekken 7" comes with downloadable content that players will have to pay extra for – as is the norm with games today. Analysts said that "Tekken 7" could give Bandai Namco a way into the burgeoning e-sports market.

    "We are in the era of e-sports and this game could be one vehicle for Bandai Namco to get into e-sports," Serkan Toto, CEO of Japanese gaming consultant and advisory group Kantan Games, told CNBC by phone.

    E-sports refers to competitive video gaming, often watched by an audience online or in an arena. In 2016, e-sports earned $493 million in revenues, a year-on-year growth rate of 52 percent, according to games market analyst firm Newzoo.