The best investment Tony Robbins ever made cost him $35 at age 17   

Tony Robbins has had his fair share of ups and downs. He went from a cash-strapped and abusive upbringing to building a billion-dollar empire.

If you ask the multimillionaire about the best investment he's ever made, he'll tell you about a $35 purchase he made at age 17: A three-hour Jim Rohn seminar.

At the time, Robbins was making $40 a week as a part-time janitor, he writes in "Money: Master the Game": "How could I ever afford $35 for three hours with this expert? … I struggled and struggled with that one but ultimately decided to go for it."

It took a week's pay for him to meet the entrepreneur and motivational speaker. But Robbins believes the price was worth it.

"It turned out to be one of the most important investments of my life," Robbins writes. "He let me in on the ultimate secret. 'How do you truly become more valuable? Learn to work harder on yourself than you do on your job.'"