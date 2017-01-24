VISIT CNBC.COM

The best investment Tony Robbins ever made cost him $35 at age 17

Tony Robbins has had his fair share of ups and downs. He went from a cash-strapped and abusive upbringing to building a billion-dollar empire.

If you ask the multimillionaire about the best investment he's ever made, he'll tell you about a $35 purchase he made at age 17: A three-hour Jim Rohn seminar.

At the time, Robbins was making $40 a week as a part-time janitor, he writes in "Money: Master the Game": "How could I ever afford $35 for three hours with this expert? … I struggled and struggled with that one but ultimately decided to go for it."

It took a week's pay for him to meet the entrepreneur and motivational speaker. But Robbins believes the price was worth it.

"It turned out to be one of the most important investments of my life," Robbins writes. "He let me in on the ultimate secret. 'How do you truly become more valuable? Learn to work harder on yourself than you do on your job.'"

Self-made millionaire Tony Robbins
Taylor Hill | Getty Images
Self-made millionaire Tony Robbins

By investing in his future and attending the seminar, Robbins learned that the most important investment you can make is in yourself.

As Robbins puts it: "[Jim Rohn] made me stop focusing on what was outside of my control … and taught me to focus instead on what I could control. I could improve myself; I could find a way to serve, a way to do more, a way to become better, a way to add value."

He's not the only self-made millionaire to live by this advice. "The best investment you will ever make is in yourself," says Grant Cardone, who was deep in debt before building his multimillion-dollar fortune. "It's a-no lose deal. It will always give you a return. Nobody can take it from you. It's yours.'"

