"The nomination definitely increases interest in the film among moviegoers," said Bruce Nash, founder of Nash Information Services, a movie industry consulting firm. "But the studio will also be able to bump up the number of theaters after a nomination, because movie theaters know there'll be an increase in demand."

Think about it: When the Best Picture nominations are announced, there are 10 films to choose from. Each has a chance of winning, so moviegoers flock to more of them. People want to get out and see the flick before the awards, so they can judge for themselves or have the best sample for their office Oscar pool.



Even winning the Best Picture Oscar doesn't mean a film will get a big post-award bounce. Take "The Artist," the black-and-white romance about the change from silent films to talkies. After receiving 10 Oscar nods, the movie took in more than $15.4 million in the four full weeks between nominations and the awards. The following four weeks after winning Best Picture, it made just over $10 million.

"The Artist" was nontraditional enough that it may not have appealed to mainstream audiences, Nash said, so the publicity from the Best Picture win wasn't enough to give it a huge boost in revenue.

