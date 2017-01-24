'The only way to get rid of deficits is a growing economy,' Douglas Elliman's Howard Lorber says

Tackling budget deficits should be done by encouraging economic expansion, not by raising taxes, Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber told CNBC on Tuesday.

"What you need to do is lower taxes, promote your business, grow the economy," Lorber told "Squawk Box." "The only way to get rid of deficits is a growing economy, not a stagnant economy with high taxes."

The real estate executive and friend of President Donald Trump said then-President Ronald Reagan's 1986 tax reform, the last major tax overhaul, is an example of tax policy translating into economic growth. "I think history shows it," he said.

However, tax reform isn't perfect, and Lorber was quick to acknowledge that it may not meet every citizen's expectations.

"At the end of the day, it's probably going to be good for some and not quite as good for others. That's generally true in tax reform all the time," Lorber said.

But Lorber is optimistic that the president's team will confront any obstacles swiftly, efficiently and for the good of the taxpayer.

"The good news about this administration is they'll move quickly to do what's right," Lorber said. "So if they come up with a plan and it's not working the way they want it to work, it's going to be changed."