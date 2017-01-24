The top mistakes to avoid making on your tax return

Don't miss out on IRA savings

You're allowed to contribute up to $5,500 a year ($6,500 if you're 50 and over) to an individual retirement account. You may be able to take a deduction for a contribution to your traditional IRA, depending on your income and whether you or your spouse has a retirement plan at work.

Even if you don't get the deduction for throwing in a few bucks toward your IRA, you should still track and report your contribution.

This is because when you take your distributions from the IRA, your nondeductible contributions will be returned to you free of taxes, said Freeman.

Don't celebrate just yet: Every payout from your nondeductible IRA in retirement will have a portion that is taxable and a portion that isn't.