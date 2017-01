Drinks company Bai Brands announced last week that pop star Justin Timberlake, its "chief flavor officer," would star in its 30-second Super Bowl ad to air during the first half of the game.

The company won't be revealing the ad before the event, but Ben Weiss, founder and chief executive of Bai said in an emailed statement: "Justin has been working closely with our team on several new projects and we are excited to see them all come to life in 2017. This is just the beginning."

The ad was developed by an in-house team led by chief creative officer Chad Portas. In November 2016, the Dr Pepper Snapple Group agreed to buy Bai Brands for $1.7 billion.