Trump rally stalls as 5 Dow stocks report earnings

President Donald Trump is having breakfast this morning with the chief executives of General Motors (GM), Ford (F), and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), as he pressures automakers to boost American employment. (Reuters)
Senate committee votes are scheduled today for the nominations of Wilbur Ross as Commerce secretary, Jeff Sessions as attorney general, Ben Carson as HUD secretary, and Elaine Chao as Transportation secretary.
HHS Secretary-nominee Tom Price faces a second hearing today, with other confirmation proceedings set for Trump's pick for UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Linda McMahon for SBA, and Mick Mulvaney for OMB.
The full Senate has confirmed Mike Pompeo as CIA chief. Meanwhile, Secretary of State-nominee Rex Tillerson has won committee approval. He's expected to be confirmed by the full Senate. (NBC News)
Trump has elevated Ajit Pai to chairman of the FCC, giving control over the agency to a reliable conservative who's been opposed to pretty much every big action the commission has taken in recent years. (The Verge)
The president has resigned from the Trump Organization more than 400 affiliated entities, leaving his sons Don and Eric, as well as CFO Allen Weisselberg in charge. (NBC News)