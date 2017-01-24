Trump rally stalls as 5 Dow stocks report earnings

U.S. stock futures were drifting this morning, with evidence the Trump rally in the Dow and S&P 500 actually stalled in mid-December. But since Election Day, the Dow and S&P were still strongly higher. (CNBC)

Five Dow components report earnings this morning, including quarter results from 3M (MMM), DuPont (DD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Travelers (TRV), and Verizon (VZ). (CNBC)

Verizon reported a weaker-than-expected profit. Meanwhile, Yahoo (YHOO) delayed the second quarter the estimated close of its sale of core internet assets to Verizon. The $4.8 billion deal has faced hurdles due to hacks at Yahoo. (CNBC)

The British currency was down against the dollar and the euro, after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled the government there must get parliamentary approval before starting the Brexit process. (CNBC)

Also keeping a lid on the dollar, Treasury Secretary-nominee Steven Mnuchin, in written answers to senators, reportedly said he favors a weaker U.S. currency. (Bloomberg)