Trump to advance Keystone, Dakota pipelines with executive order on Tuesday: NBC

President Donald Trump is expected to advance construction on two oil pipeline projects that have been fiercely disputed and were delayed under his predecessor, NBC News has learned.

Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order that will make it easier for TransCanada to construct the Keystone XL pipeline and for Energy Transfer Partners to build the final uncompleted portion of the Dakota Access Pipeline.



