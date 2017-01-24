    Energy

    Trump to advance Keystone, Dakota pipelines with executive order on Tuesday: NBC

    Standing Rock Souix Native Americans are camped out against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline in Cannon Ball, North Dakota as the Super Moon rises over the horizon.
    Mike Newberg | CNBC
    President Donald Trump is expected to advance construction on two oil pipeline projects that have been fiercely disputed and were delayed under his predecessor, NBC News has learned.

    Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order that will make it easier for TransCanada to construct the Keystone XL pipeline and for Energy Transfer Partners to build the final uncompleted portion of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

