Trump trade at turning point Wednesday with stocks at record highs

The market got a lift Tuesday from President Donald Trump, who signed a batch of executive orders after meeting with auto industry CEOs. Trump signed orders advancing the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, both put on hold by the Obama administration. Keystone owner TransCanada shares jumped more than 3.5 percent, and Energy Transfer Partners stock was also higher. Trump also signed orders rolling back some regulation and environmental rules, in order to expedite approval of infrastructure projects.

Markets had been getting antsy, waiting for Trump to disclose something of substance, so there was relief that he took steps that would stir economic activity. There had been caution after the protectionist tone in his inauguration speech. Over the weekend, Trump jumped into other issues. For instance, he criticized the media while visiting the CIA, and his staff disputed reports about the size of the crowd attending the inauguration.

"Quite frankly, some of the stuff I don't understand. It doesn't help his credibility but it's going to take a while before we figure out his MO," said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies. "You also haven't made a lot of money if you sold Donald Trump short."

McCarthy said the market is still studying Trump. "It's like when I was a hockey coach. I'm watching the other team warm up, trying to learn from that how they are … I think we can get the big picture by just looking at his appointees. Mostly CEOs. We are now USA LLC with Donald Trump as the CEO and chief negotiator."



Cashin said the market is still waiting for details and timing on tax reform, and that's when it could make a more convincing move higher. On Wednesday, House and Senate Republicans begin a joint retreat in Philadelphia to discuss priorities for the 115th Congress, and traders will watch headlines from there. House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. Mitch McConnell plan to hold a news conference in the afternoon.

Stocks Wednesday were led higher by the sectors that bounced right after the election in the "Trump trade." Materials were up 2.5 percent; financials were up 1.2 percent, and tech, industrials and energy all rose about 1 percent.

Ari Wald, technical strategist at Oppenheimer, said Tuesday's rally was important and an extension of the rally that had been going on before the election.

"Our take is that the longer-term bull market is continuing," he said. "After spending six weeks consolidating sideways, which is often the case in a strong bull market, you see more time corrections than a correction through price."

Wald said after lagging since the start of the year, energy looks set to break higher. He said it would have been set to move higher even if Trump did not move on the pipelines Tuesday. "Presidents can magnify and potentially dampen the equity cycle and performance in some sectors and industries. But for the most part, I don't think that's going to be the key determinant," he said. He said the energy sector was setting up to rally even without Trump's pipeline moves. "My take is any sort of bad news in that sector is probably already priced in. It's still a group that is down 26 percent from where it peaked back in 2014."

Wald said the Dow could make a run at 20,000 in the near future, but it would not be as important an event as some think. "I don't think there's much significance about these round numbers. Surely they're psychological. It's closely watched. Our take is we're going to get there whether it happens today, tomorrow or next week. It's probably not very important. Looking through 2017, I think we go well beyond it. I think the market could be up 10 percent this year."

Wald said the market often does well in the year after it makes a significant low, like the one in February of last year. "Today is possibly signaling a resumption of the longer term bull market that we think is still in play," said Wald.



On Wednesday, there is a flood of earnings news including Boeing, Abbott Labs, Novartis, United Technologies, Freeport-McMoRan, State Street, Illinois Tool Works, Norfolk Southern and Textron, ahead of the opening bell. AT&T, Qualcomm, F5 Networks, Lam Research, Las Vegas Sands, McKesson, Raymond James, Western Digital, Citrix and Ethan Allen report after the close.



So far, about 70 percent of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings have beaten estimates, according to Thomson Reuters. Earnings per share are better than expected, with growth up 6.7 percent, based on actual reports and estimates.



There's a five-year note auction at 1 p.m. Wednesday is light on data, with mortgage applications at 7 a.m. and FHFA home price data at 9 a.m. ET. There is government oil and gasoline inventory data at 10:30 a.m. ET. Bearish American Petroleum Institute data showed a large build of 4.8 million barrels in gasoline Tuesday afternoon.

McCarthy said he doesn't think the bond market is ready to break it's pattern yet. "I think we're in a seesaw pattern. A lot of people played the Trump trade well into December or even early January and then took profits on it, and in many cases they see this as a potential opportunity. If stocks did have a break out, it would put more pressure on bonds. I think both markets are going to be in range mode until something signals them to break one way or the other." McCarthy also said tax reform could be the catalyst.

"At this point, the Trump trade had a good run. The people who had it on took some profits and now they're kind of waiting in the wings to see if they should jump back in again," he said.



