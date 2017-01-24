UK government must seek vote in parliament before starting Brexit process: Supreme Court

Already sterling has slightly rebounded after trading lower this morning ahead of the result.

Lord Justice Neuberger, president of the Supreme Court who presented the ruling, said that the majority of Justices were agreed that, according to the 1972 Act, which legislated for Britain's access to the EU, government must seek the approval of parliament before altering independent EU law by triggering Article 50, the piece of European law that allows a country to leave European Union.

"When the U.K. withdraws from EU treaties, a source of UK law will be cut off. Further, certain rights enjoyed by UK citizens will be changed. Therefore, the government cannot trigger Article 50 without government authorizing that course," Neuberger said.

Neuberger said the referendum was of "great political significance" but criticized the lack of planning by government ahead of the shockoutcome on June 24.



"The act of parliament which established (the referendum) did not say what should happen as a result; so any change in the law to give effect to the referendum must be made in the only way permitted by the U.K. constitution - namely, by an Act of Parliament."

