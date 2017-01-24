    US Markets

    US stocks open slightly higher amid earnings deluge

    U.S. equities kicked off Tuesday trading marginally higher as investors parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings.

    The S&P 500 rose about 0.1 percent shortly after the open, with materials leading eight sectors higher. The Dow Jones industrial average chopped around breakeven, with Boeing contributing the most gains and 3M the most losses.

    Five Dow components posted quarterly results before the bell. DuPont, 3M and Johnson & Johnson outpaced Wall Street earnings per share estimates, but fell short of revenue expectations. Telecom giant Verizon, meanwhile, missed on the bottom line while topping sales estimates. Travelers beat on both lines.

    Nick Raich, CEO at The Earnings Scout, said that, of the 79 S&P 500 companies that have reported, 70 percent have topped analyst expectations, while 53 percent have beaten on the top line.

    However, Raich added that "we're not seeing earnings estimates [for the first quarter] go up, as so many expected with Trump's policies." "That's certainly disappointing for some."

    The broader U.S. stock market has traded in a narrow range for over a month, as investors wait for more details about President Donald Trump's political agenda, especially corporate tax cuts, deregulation and government spending.

    "I suspect that the inevitable difficulties to be encountered by the GOP in hammering out the details of a massive stimulus policy and newfound uncertainty surrounding the Fed as a consequence of a major shift in fiscal policy will precipitate a wave of more violent moves for equities that mirror some of the skittishness already exhibited by other asset classes," said Jeremy Klein, chief market analyst at FBN Securities.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    In economic news, the IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for January is due at 9:45 a.m. ET. Existing home sales data for December, meanwhile, are due at 10 a.m. ET.

    Overseas, European equities rose mostly, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index advancing 0.13 percent. In the United Kingdom, the Supreme Court said that the government will need parliamentary approval to start Brexit negotiations with the EU.

    The ruling sent the British pound lower. The currency fell to $1.246 against the U.S. dollar, having broken above $1.25 ahead of the decision.

    "The major thing which is under threat for Theresa May is timing. She has promised to initiate the Article 50 in March and deliver it in two years and Supreme court's decision has made that difficult. The government may have to produce regular reports on the progress of talks and this itself will also delay the over all process of Brexit," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets in London.

    Asia equities closed mixed, with the Nikkei 225 falling 0.55 percent and the Shanghai composite rising 0.18 percent.

    On tap this week:

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Texas Instruments, Capitol One, Seagate

    9:45 a.m. Markit manufacturing PMI

    10:00 a.m. Existing home sales

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Boeing, United Technologies, Abbott Labs, Freeport McMorRan, Hess, Illinois Tool Works, Textron, AT&T, eBay, Qualcomm, Citrix, WW Grainger, Las Vegas Sands, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Murphy Oil, McKesson, Norfolk Southern

    9:00 a.m. FHFA home price index

    Thursday

    Earnings: Intel, Microsoft, Alphabet, Caterpillar, Comcast, Dow Chemical, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Unilever, Biogen, Northrop Grumman, Blackstone, Praxair, Potash, Alaska Air, PulteGroup, LM Ericsson, LVMH, Raytheon, Southwest Air, Stanley Black & Decker

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    9:45 a.m. Markit services PMI

    10:00 a.m. New home sales

    Friday

    Earnings: Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Honeywell, American Airlines, General Dynamics, Air Products

    8:30 a.m. Durable goods

    8:30 a.m. Q4 Real GDP

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

