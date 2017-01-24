US stocks open slightly higher amid earnings deluge

U.S. equities kicked off Tuesday trading marginally higher as investors parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 rose about 0.1 percent shortly after the open, with materials leading eight sectors higher. The Dow Jones industrial average chopped around breakeven, with Boeing contributing the most gains and 3M the most losses.

Five Dow components posted quarterly results before the bell. DuPont, 3M and Johnson & Johnson outpaced Wall Street earnings per share estimates, but fell short of revenue expectations. Telecom giant Verizon, meanwhile, missed on the bottom line while topping sales estimates. Travelers beat on both lines.

Nick Raich, CEO at The Earnings Scout, said that, of the 79 S&P 500 companies that have reported, 70 percent have topped analyst expectations, while 53 percent have beaten on the top line.

However, Raich added that "we're not seeing earnings estimates [for the first quarter] go up, as so many expected with Trump's policies." "That's certainly disappointing for some."

The broader U.S. stock market has traded in a narrow range for over a month, as investors wait for more details about President Donald Trump's political agenda, especially corporate tax cuts, deregulation and government spending.

"I suspect that the inevitable difficulties to be encountered by the GOP in hammering out the details of a massive stimulus policy and newfound uncertainty surrounding the Fed as a consequence of a major shift in fiscal policy will precipitate a wave of more violent moves for equities that mirror some of the skittishness already exhibited by other asset classes," said Jeremy Klein, chief market analyst at FBN Securities.

