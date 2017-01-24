US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors eye data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.4229 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0097 percent.

On the data front, Tuesday will see Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released at 9.45 a.m ET with existing home sales and Richmond Fed survey data due at 10 a.m ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.63 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.78 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.16 a barrel, up 0.78 percent.

Oil prices moved higher on Tuesday after evidence that OPEC and other oil exporters would commit to reducing production however an increase in drilling in the U.S. could cap further gains.