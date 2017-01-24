    Politics

    Watch live: White House spokesman Sean Spicer gives press briefing

    New White House spokesman Sean Spicer held a press conference for the second straight day after his relationship with the media got off to a rocky start.

    President Donald Trump's press secretary's briefing Tuesday covered Trump's executive actions and meetings with business leaders, among other topics.

    Spicer started his tenure over the weekend by berating reporters for what he called misleading reporting about the crowd size at Trump's inauguration. He claimed it "was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe." Side-by-side photos of former President Barack Obama's 2009 ceremony and Trump's inauguration and Metro ridership numbers appear to dispute that assertion.

    On Monday, Spicer tried to clarify the points he made in his first briefing. He also argued that "sometimes we can disagree with the facts" and said that "our intention is never to lie to you."

