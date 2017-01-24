WH spokesman Spicer won't give evidence to back Trump's claim that millions voted illegally

White House spokesman Sean Spicer could not offer specific evidence Tuesday to support President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claim that he lost the popular vote because millions of people voted illegally.

The president has repeatedly defended his popular vote loss since the November contest and did so again in a Monday meeting with congressional leaders, according to NBC News. Trump spent about 10 minutes of the bipartisan meeting talking about how 3 million to 5 million "illegals" voted, costing him the popular vote.

Trump has presented no specific evidence to back that claim, and state election officials have said they did not see widespread voter fraud. House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that he has seen "no evidence" to back Trump's argument.

Spicer said Tuesday that Trump has long held that belief "based on studies and information he has."

Spicer added that Trump is "very comfortable with his win."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

