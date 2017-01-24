Why Jim Cramer prefers the bank that can't seem to do anything right

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Chesapeake Energy Corporation: "I like that. They just paid off the preferred, they cleaned up the balance sheet. It's going to be the year of natural gas. I say buy, buy, buy. We were talking about buying that for my charitable trust. You've got a good one."

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc: "I don't like the vaccine business, but more importantly I think that when you are in the crosshairs of the president on this drug issue it doesn't seem to end well."

SeaWorld Entertainment: "I think Comcast ... they've got a better theme park there with that Universal, and they are going to do well with the net neutrality. What am I going to do? My charitable trust owns it. Comcast, not SeaWorld."

Northern Trust Corporation: "No, I didn't like that quarter. I've got to tell you, I prefer Citi, which my charitable trust owns. I prefer even Wells Fargo. Yes! The beaten down, ne'er do well, can't do anything right, still use them for my mortgage — Wells Fargo."

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

