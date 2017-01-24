Women's March 'not a one-off event,' says Lebenthal

Alexandra Lebenthal, CEO of Lebenthal Holdings, one of the largest women-owned brokerage firms, was at the Women's March in DC on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The march in Washington is estimated to have drawn 500,000 people, with an estimated turnout of 3 million worldwide.

Lebenthal, a Clinton supporter, told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" that the Trump administration has a "fascinating new style of interacting with business" and believes, like many others, that the new administration should be given a chance. Lebenthal noted that she thinks the market is still waiting to see what Trump will do, and expects tariffs and deregulation to play a big role for companies.

Though companies may be uncertain as to Trump's forthcoming policies, Lebenthal noted that "year-to-date corporate bond issuance is actually up 18 percent over last year, and interest rates are higher." Companies are rushing to lock in low rates ahead of expected Fed tightening later this year.

The women of Wall Street are not usually the first to protest in the streets, but Lebenthal said in a New York Times interview, "I just feel like it's a time when everybody has to stand up for what they believe in."

Trump tweeted out his support of the march as a "hallmark of democracy."

"I wasn't necessarily supportive of the sides that were against Trump, because I was there for a positive reason. I was there because as a recognizable woman on Wall Street I have a platform, I have a voice and I want to be able to use that in a positive way going forward," said Lebenthal of her involvement in the march.

When asked what she thought the impact of the march will be, Lebenthal said, "I don't think it was a one-off event. ... I do think you're going to see more women running for office nationally and locally."