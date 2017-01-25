Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

Shares of Qualcomm dropped 2 percent on Wednesday, after posting earnings above Wall Street expectations. The semiconductor company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, ahead the Street's $1.18 consensus. The company missed on revenue estimates, however, which came in at $5.99 billion.

Las Vegas Sands shares fell 4 percent in after hours trading after a miss for earnings and revenue. The casino resort operator reported earnings of 62 cents per share (EPS) and revenue of $3.08 billion. Analysts were expecting an EPS of 66 cents per share and revenue of $3.12 billion.

Shares of United Rentals soared 8 percent after acquiring lift rental company, NES rentals. United Rentals also reported earnings of $2.67 per share, above expectations of $2.30 per share. The reported revenue for the company was $1.523 billion, beating the $1.495 billion expected by analyst, according to FactSet.

eBay shares spiked 8 percent after reporting earnings in-line with street estimates at 54 cents per share. The e-commerce sites's reported revenue also matched analyst expectations at $2.4 billion.

The company's president and CEO, Devin Wenig said in a release that eBay plans to "accelerate the progress that we made last year as we continue to execute our business strategy."