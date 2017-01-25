All abroad: UK based banks identify relocation hot spots post-Brexit

London's lenders are reportedly meeting various supervisors to explore the pros and cons of moving parts of its business, or indeed headquarters, to other European cities. City banks are seeking to maintain their services throughout the bloc post-Brexit.



"It is tricky to know for sure how many jobs will move or whether it is just lenders putting political pressure on the government but I do expect banks to downsize as a result of (quitting London)," Claus Vistesen, chief Eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics told CNBC, in a phone interview on Wednesday.



"These types of things always invite businesses to assess their staffing levels and I expect more cost-cutting throughout the relocation process. It will be up to each individual bank to decide which city is most attractive for them though of course…" he added.



Banks are expected to finalize their decision in the first half of the year although the likelihood of one major European city securing the lion share of banking services from the U.K. is improbable, according to Andreas Dombret, a top official at Germany's central bank.