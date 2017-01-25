    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian shares to focus on Trump news, softer dollar, commodities

    Asian markets will likely open positive, taking its cue from the Dow Jones industrial average shooting past 20,000 after a volley of executive orders by President Donald Trump.

    The new president cleared the way for two controversial pipelines on Tuesday, making it easier for TransCanada to build the Keystone XL pipeline and for Energy Transfer Partners to build the final portion of the Dakota Access pipeline.

    Trump also signed executive orders on immigration on Wednesday, including one of border security and the intent to build a wall along the U.S. southern a border, and another to strengthen the enforcement of immigration laws.

    The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 0.78 percent to close at 20,068.51, at an all-time record high. Optimism spilled over into the other two major indexes, with the S&P 500 advancing 0.8 percent to finish at a new record at 2,298.37 and the Nasdaq composite surging 0.99 percent to close at all-time high of 5,656.34.

    Following Trump's surprise presidential win, U.S. markets and the dollar had rallied on expectations of more fiscal spending, deregulation in various sectors, higher inflation and rising interest rates.

    But one surprising reaction to the blue-chips index's record high was the dollar, which slipped instead of gaining.

    "Over the past few months we have seen strong correlations between the U.S. dollar, U.S. yields and U.S. stocks but today, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed above 20,000 for the first time, the greenback barely budged," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK Asset Management, in a note on Thursday.

    Lien said the dollar is lagging because "Trump has been talking down the currency and his policies make foreign investors nervous" and "until the market comes to terms with the risk of benefits of Trump policy, the dollar may have a tough time mimicking the one way moves in stocks and bonds."

    Japanese futures pointed to a higher open, with CME Nikkei futures up 1.01 percent at 19,250 and Osaka futures adding 0.9 percent at 19,230. The Nikkei 225 last finished at 19,057.5.

    Markets in Australia, India, Taiwan and Vietnam will be closed for bank holidays.

    In currency markets, the greenback was trading weaker against a currency basket, at 99.922, slipping below the 100 handle. The yen gained against the dollar at 113.35 while the Australian dollar traded at $0.757.

    The sterling rose to a six-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, and gained against the euro on hopes that British Prime Minister Theresa May's first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump might pave the way for a bilateral trade deal, Reuters reported. The sterling was fetching $1.2628 in early Asian trade.

    On the commodities front, spot gold was under pressure as rising shares eroded the bullion's safe haven appeal. Spot gold was trading at $1,199.81 an ounce down from levels above $1,217 seen earlier this week.

    Crude prices also fell after data showed a build in U.S. crude inventories even as OPEC's production cuts come through.

    Overnight during U.S. hours, Brent futures settled down 36 cents a barrel at $55.08, while U.S. crude futures settled down 43 cents at $52.75 a barrel.

