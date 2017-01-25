Asian markets will likely open positive, taking its cue from the Dow Jones industrial average shooting past 20,000 after a volley of executive orders by President Donald Trump.

The new president cleared the way for two controversial pipelines on Tuesday, making it easier for TransCanada to build the Keystone XL pipeline and for Energy Transfer Partners to build the final portion of the Dakota Access pipeline.

Trump also signed executive orders on immigration on Wednesday, including one of border security and the intent to build a wall along the U.S. southern a border, and another to strengthen the enforcement of immigration laws.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 0.78 percent to close at 20,068.51, at an all-time record high. Optimism spilled over into the other two major indexes, with the S&P 500 advancing 0.8 percent to finish at a new record at 2,298.37 and the Nasdaq composite surging 0.99 percent to close at all-time high of 5,656.34.

Following Trump's surprise presidential win, U.S. markets and the dollar had rallied on expectations of more fiscal spending, deregulation in various sectors, higher inflation and rising interest rates.



But one surprising reaction to the blue-chips index's record high was the dollar, which slipped instead of gaining.

"Over the past few months we have seen strong correlations between the U.S. dollar, U.S. yields and U.S. stocks but today, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed above 20,000 for the first time, the greenback barely budged," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK Asset Management, in a note on Thursday.

Lien said the dollar is lagging because "Trump has been talking down the currency and his policies make foreign investors nervous" and "until the market comes to terms with the risk of benefits of Trump policy, the dollar may have a tough time mimicking the one way moves in stocks and bonds."