Markets are churning higher, and one sector leads the way — again

"It's very difficult to get a sustained rally without the financials rallying," Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank, told CNBC in December.

Financial stocks declined by 0.47 percent between the end of 2014 and Election Day 2016, and the S&P 500 took more than a year to make a new high during that time.

By December, the sector had rallied more than 18 percent since election day in November, to hit its highest level in about nine years. The S&P 500 was up nearly 5 percent over the same period, setting all-time highs.

Now, the sector is recovering. Financial stocks led the S&P 500 higher Wednesday as the index traded at all-time highs and the Dow crossed the psychologically key 20,000 level for the first time. Boeing was the top contributor to gains in the Dow, while Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase were among the top 10 stocks with the greatest positive impact on the index.



Ablin findings confirm that the S&P 500 tends to follow the performance of the financials sector, which has the second-greatest weighting in the index.



Banks are "really advancing on the back of higher interest rates. It's probably the one sector that benefits from higher rates. I think investors are not only gravitating to it, but they are using it as a hedge," Ablin said. Higher interest rates increase banks' profit margins.



The financial sector is watched as an indicator of economic growth. The more business activity there is, the more loans are taken out, and the more money banks can make.



"It's typically healthy that the financials are leading. It's suggesting the economy is in good shape. It's not something we've had" over the last few years, said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird.

Financials were already on the rise ahead of the U.S. presidential election, as the economic outlook improved, as trading volumes picked up, and as global central bank monetary policy tightened.