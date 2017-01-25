Cramer: Dow 20k didn't happen in a vacuum

The Dow Jones industrial average surpassed the 20,000 mark because of earnings, not by some twist of fate, CNBC's Jim Cramer explained on Wednesday.

"It didn't just happen in a vacuum. These are real earnings that we are discussing right now that are moving stocks. And do not forget that therefore it is rooted on something," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

One Dow component on the rise on Wednesday is Boeing, which posted earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's expectations. Shares of the world's biggest maker of jetliners were up more than 3 percent in intraday trade. The company also expects to deliver 760 to 765 jets this year, compared to 748 last year.

Caterpillar shares were up more than 2 percent on Wednesday.