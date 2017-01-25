Jim Cramer decided to get his hands dirty, digging into the Dow Jones industrial average to figure out if the move to 20,000 was justified.

As of this point in earning season, 15 Dow members have reported earnings. Of the 15, Cramer found at least 13 with numbers that indicate the rally is the real deal.

"This move is not alchemy, it is not animal spirits. It is the earnings, which is the best reason to rally," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer was particularly impressed with JPMorgan, which just delivered the best quarter it has ever reported, came in at number 8. On virtually every metric, the company simply has no peer, Cramer said. Yet the stock is still cheap at only 13 times earnings.

