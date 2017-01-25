Blaine Harrington III | Getty Images
Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida USA
Cramer considers Disney as one of the most controversial stocks in the market. Now that it has finally climbed back to $108, however, he said it has more room to run.
"It never should have traded down to the $80s in the first place, which is why I regard the stock's rebound back to $108 as being simply the first leg of a longer-term rally," he said.
Disney's stock peaked in the summer of 2015 at $120. Yet investor worries that cord-cutting could cause Disney's ESPN property to lose subscribers sent the stock tumbling, hitting $86 last February.
With OPEC cutting production and Trump's energy initiatives, Cramer also thinks 2017 is going to be a great year for the oil industry, especially oil service plays and pipeline operators.
Core Laboratories uses its technology to analyze rock and fluids in oil reservoirs in order to help clients determine where to drill and how to best increase production. Thus, more drilling means more business for Core Labs.
Cramer spoke with Core Labs CEO David Demshur, who confirmed the optimism in the oil patch.
"The energy complex is tight and it gets tighter. Energy prices go higher, activity levels go higher. Core Labs stock price goes higher," Demshur said.
In the lightning round, Cramer provided his opinion on a few stocks from callers:
Box: "I thought Aaron [CEO] did a great job in the last time he was on. I said buy it, it was at $14. It's at $17, I think it goes to $20."
Chemours: "That one has already left the barn. I'm way too late on that. You had to buy it in the single digits."