Cramer says to 'ride the tiger' for these technology stocks in the sweet spot   

Micron is a textbook boom and bust case as every few years it is the best performer of the S&P 500 Index, and then it becomes the worst performer.

Micron is known for dynamic random access memory (DRAMs), which are the most basic commodity used as memory in many PCs. Periodically a tightness of supply occurs, so the company can raise prices, and the stock soars.

Eventually prices get so high that Micron's competitors jump in and flood the market with supply. Suddenly, DRAMs are a lot less profitable, and Micron's stock goes lower.

"If you are riding the tiger, you need to know to get off it long before those new foundries start producing DRAMs," Cramer said.

That was exactly why Micron moved into flash memory, because it isn't as competitive. However, Western Digital's CEO Steve Milligan recently told Cramer that flash pricing has become better, allowing profits to fall to the bottom line.

Western Digital and Micron are now reaping the benefits.

Pure disk driver maker Seagate roared 13 percent on Tuesday after reporting a strong quarter. It confirmed that business has suddenly exploded because of new uses for large scale disk drives.

So, with DRAMs, Flask and disk drives all better than expected, Cramer said they are ready to run.

"When these cycles are in the sweet spot, as they are now, you are riding a turbo-charged tiger. It doesn't matter who is president, as long as there is no new capacity, these stocks will keep roaring," Cramer said.