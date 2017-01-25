    BREAKING:  Japanese shares open up 1% after Dow hits 20,000

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer warns not to sell Six Flags until it's up 50%

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Box: "I thought Aaron [CEO] did a great job in the last time he was on. I said buy it, it was at $14. It's at $17, I think it goes to $20."

    Chemours: "That one has already left the barn. I'm way too late on that. You had to buy it in the single digits."

    Zoe's Kitchen: "No, I'm not liking the restaurant stocks here. I just think they are too hard to own, except for Panera, which my charitable trust owns."

    Six Flags Entertainment: "Six Flags gives you good yield. They've got a lot of great technology. They are doing everything right. I do not want you to sell until it's up 50 percent, then you can sell some."

