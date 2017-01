On Dow 10,000:

"When the Dow hit 10K in March 1999 I had sold my first company six months earlier and was riding high. I had no idea there could ever be a crash. I was stupid and young and inexperienced. Volatility happens no matter how high or low the Dow is. ... When it happened, I bought a big apartment, I invested a ton of money in stupid businesses. I was like a drunken rock star on steroids. Two years later I was dead broke.

On Dow 20,000:

"I don't think Dow 20K means anything. People need to ask: Will the innovation that is happening now change the future? If yes, find the most innovative companies out there, invest, and close your eyes for the roller coaster. The future is not served on a dish. It's a tough ride to get there and requires leaders and technology and people with vision and passion. But it will get there, like it always does and we'll all eventually look back on Dow 20K and see it as just another blip on the ride."