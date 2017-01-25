Editor of British Vogue Alexandra Shulman to leave magazine this summer

Alexandra Shulman is to leave her position as editor-in-chief of British Vogue, a role she has held for more than 25 years.

"Although I have had months to acclimatize to the idea of leaving Vogue, it hasn't made the moment of announcing this any less sad," Shulman said in a story on the British Vogue website this morning.

"I have been incredibly privileged to have been able to look after such a great magazine for so long and even more to have worked with so many people over those years who have made the experience so interesting and rich," she added.

A successor has not yet been named.