Elon Musk is moving forward on his plan to build underground tunnels for cars

Elon Musk wants to colonize Mars, but until he succeeds, the billionaire tech titan still has to face the annoyances of Planet Earth. Like, for example, traffic.

And while most people complain about traffic and then go back to listening to the radio or surfing Instagram, Musk got annoyed with traffic one day in mid-December and decided he should start digging underground tunnels for cars.

Though it seemed at first that Musk could be joking, he now claims on Twitter on be moving forward with his plan.



Digging will start in about a month, he says.

