European markets to open higher; Novartis, Santander report earnings

The pharmaceutical firm Novartis reported Wednesday morning a core operating income that was down by 2 percent in its latest fiscal year due to "generic erosion and growth investments." Net income was higher by 1 percent.



The Spanish bank Santander said Wednesday that its net profit stood at 1.60 billion euros ($1.72 billion) in the fourth quarter, an increase from 25 million euros compared to a year ago.



Also, in corporate news, the British BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday after reporting accounting problems in its Italian business.

