Futures point to a higher open on Wall Street, slew of earnings eyed

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 1.09 percent higher on Wednesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.22 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 1.43 percent higher.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.27 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.31 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.01 a barrel, down 0.3 percent.

Oil prices edged lower after investor expectations of an increase in U.S. inventories offset the bullish momentum from cuts announced by OPEC as well as other producers.