Futures point to a higher open on Wall Street, slew of earnings eyed

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday morning as traders eyed a deluge of earnings reports.
On the data front, Wednesday will see the FHFA home price index report for November released at 9 a.m ET.
On the earnings front, Abbott Labs, Boeing, Novartis, United Tech, Freeport McMoRan, Illinois Tool Works, Norfolk Southern and State Street scheduled to report before the bell. AT&T, eBay, Qualcomm, F5 Networks, Las Vegas Sands, Vertex Pharma and Western Digital are among the major companies all due to report after the market close.