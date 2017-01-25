    US Markets

    Futures point to a higher open on Wall Street, slew of earnings eyed

    Spencer Platt | Getty Images

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday morning as traders eyed a deluge of earnings reports.

    On the data front, Wednesday will see the FHFA home price index report for November released at 9 a.m ET.

    On the earnings front, Abbott Labs, Boeing, Novartis, United Tech, Freeport McMoRan, Illinois Tool Works, Norfolk Southern and State Street scheduled to report before the bell. AT&T, eBay, Qualcomm, F5 Networks, Las Vegas Sands, Vertex Pharma and Western Digital are among the major companies all due to report after the market close.


    In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 1.09 percent higher on Wednesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.22 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 1.43 percent higher.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.27 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.31 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.01 a barrel, down 0.3 percent.

    Oil prices edged lower after investor expectations of an increase in U.S. inventories offset the bullish momentum from cuts announced by OPEC as well as other producers.

