Globalization is 'great stuff': Alibaba's Jack Ma

Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group, certainly knows a thing or two about business. He took the time to share his thoughts on the CNBC Conversation.

Speaking to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos last week, Chinese business magnate Ma discusses the economic and political forces shaping the world today, giving his perspective on both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He also weighs in on e-commerce giant Alibaba's business strategy and potential routes for future expansion.