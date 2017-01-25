Here's why chart experts say the Dow 20,000 breakout is for real





Source: FactSet

Dow's breakout "seems legit," said Louise Yamada of Louise Yamada Technical Research Advisors in an email. "The indicators are positive."



She is not alone as other technicians see promising signs in terms of market breadth and historical corollaries.

"This is a legitimate upside breakout. It is not only broad-based but the leadership in small and mid-caps is very encouraging. I've had an upside target of another 5 percent for a while," Altaira Capital Partners' Ralph Acampora wrote in an email.