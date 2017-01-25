The roster continues to reflect the ongoing evolution of the American economy. From a developing economy that drew heavily on commodity production and extraction — American Sugar, Standard Oil and U.S. Steel — the Dow 30 membership tracked the rise of manufacturing through the middle of the last century — Goodyear, Boeing, General Motors — and the more recent emergence of an economy driven by information, finance and services industries: Visa, Microsoft and Verizon.

If past is prologue, the Dow roster will look very different in 25 years. Of the 30 current stocks, less than half were members 25 years ago. Only five have maintained membership for 50 years, and only one — General Electric — has been a Dow stock since the index expanded to 30 companies on Oct. 1, 1928.

In 25 years some of today's iconic companies will likely have faded away like an old Kodak photo, or closed up shop like a Woolworth's lunch counter.

And there will likely be whole new industries whose contributions to the U.S. economy will be represented on the Dow.

So while you can expect the list to take on an entirely new set of names, it's difficult — if not impossible — to predict what they'll be.

Market-cap data was provided by The Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. The Dow 30 roster, including the dates of entry and departure from the index, was provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

(This visualization was originally published in June 2014 and updated in January 2017 with market cap data from FactSet.)