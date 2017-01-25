How this Ohio janitor built himself a multimillion-dollar oil empire

When he graduated from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, in 1978, he started his own small construction company.

As he tried to grow his business, Hightower struggled to get access to credit. At the same time, he learned about a program to sell gas in Ohio. That gave him ideas.

Hightower has always had big dreams, and he has never doubted his capability.

"When people ask me would I ever have imagined I would be where I am today? Absolutely," Hightower tells CNBC.

"Because if you don't think that you can be great, you'll never be great. And I knew that I was gonna be great a long, long time ago."