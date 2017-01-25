I told my dad, "I'm a lucky guy." He said, "But are you lucky in love?" I was six years old.

Love was the most disgusting thing in the world to me. What the hell was he talking about? Love was living in another neighborhood at that time. Or another planet.

It would be years before Love stuck its ugly little nose into my house and said, "Hello, anyone here?"

Luck was all about rolling the dice. Or finding a quarter on the ground. Or seeing a double rainbow after a quick storm.

