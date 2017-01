JPMorgan Chase will become the custodian for more than $1 trillion in BlackRock assets, which have been under custody at State Street, Dow Jones reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan currently has about $20.5 trillion under custody, and the move could catapult it into the second biggest player in the market behind Bank of New York Mellon.

BlackRock has about $5.1 trillion in assets that it manages, funds that are serviced by custodians, Dow Jones reported.