Market euphoria could continue after Dow 20K, experts say

Experts say there may be more to come in the wake of Wednesday's slew of market records.

The Dow Jones industrial average roared past the much anticipated 20,000 level at the market open, later setting a new closing high at 20,068.51. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite also hit fresh all-time highs in Wednesday's session.

President Donald Trump's flurry of executive actions have juiced the market, Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares Investments, told CNBC.

"What's changed really quickly is the 48 hours of watching President Trump deliver on his promises and driving through these executive orders at a pace that I've never seen in my life, and so there's a lot of optimism," O'Leary said.