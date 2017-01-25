    Business

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

    The border fence along the lower Rio Grande Valley between McAllen and Harlingen, Texas. The Weslaco Border Patrol Station is responsible for 40 miles of river boundary.
    -Stock futures are solidly higher and this could be the day the Dow Jones Industrial Average hits 20,000. We get home price index numbers this morning along with some key earnings reports.

    -U.S. crude prices are down about 1 percent, trading around $52 per barrel.

    -President Donald Trump will sign Executive Orders today on border security, including authorizing the building of a new border wall. Later in the week, he is expected to sign orders limiting immigration and/ or refugees from specific countries.

