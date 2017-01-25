Put off these money moves at your own peril

Late fees are nothing to sneeze at, especially if you're a repeat offender.

"It's costly," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com. "You could easily get socked with a $25 late fee, or more, on credit cards."

Effective January 2017, the maximum fee for repeat late payment on a credit card is $38, per the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Bigger loans carry even bigger fees — on mortgages, a late fee is typically a percentage of your monthly payment, said McBride.

"You also have to worry about the collateral damage that comes from being late," he said.

Penalty interest rates may kick in on credit cards if you're habitually late. Late payments can also be noted on your credit report, he said, which will lower your score and make it more expensive to borrow in the future.