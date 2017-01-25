Analysts expected Qualcomm to report earnings of about $1.18 a share on $6.12 billion in revenue, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.



One particular Chinese client had credit issues during the quarter, Davis told CNBC, and its unclear whether the softness in China is seasonal.

Patrick Moorhead, principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said he doesn't see the softness as seasonal.

"The China smartphone market isn't doing great and that likely impacted Qualcomm," Moorhead said. "The rest of the industry is feeling it with the exception of Huawei and OPPO who are taking market share."

Shares fell as much as 3 percent in extended trading, before paring losses. They were last down about 2 percent.



In a statement on Wednesday, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said "the recent legal and governmental actions against Qualcomm are at their core driven by commercial disputes." But the company will remain a" good" Apple supplier during a dispute between the two companies, executives said on a conference call.

"As we have done in the past, we will vigorously defend our business model and the value of a portfolio of technologies that has been so instrumental to the success of the mobile communications industry," Mollenkopf said.

The San Diego-based semiconductor company has been a lightening rod for regulatory scrutiny in recent weeks.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit this month against Qualcomm alleging unfair patent licensing practices, while Korean regulators fined Qualcomm $854 million for unfair trade practices in December.



Apple also filed a lawsuit for roughly $1 billion against Qualcomm, saying the Qualcomm is "charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with." The iPhone maker filed similar lawsuits in Beijing, saying Qualcomm abused its clout in the chip industry.

Qualcomm has called Apple's claims "baseless," and said the FTC's case is "significantly flawed." But Mollenkopf said on the conference call he believes there is "no better long-term partner for Apple than Qualcomm."

Still, it comes as Qualcomm is in the midst of an acquisition of NXP Semiconductors. In Wednesday's earnings, the company said it still expects the deal to close by the end of the 2017 calendar year.

The company's guidance was in line with estimates, despite legal challenges and an acquisition on the horizon.

For the second quarter, Qualcomm said it expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.15 a share to $1.25 a share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting about $1.20 a share.

"Unlike China where Qualcomm wasn't getting paid by Chinese handset vendors, I expect Apple to still pay, so I'm not surprised it wasn't factored into guidance for next quarter," Moorhead said. "I don't see resolution for at least a year."

Romit Shah, analyst at Nomura's Instinet,addressed the suits a note to clients Monday .

"Recent rulings and lawsuits are stronger and broader than anticipated," Shah said. "Considering recent developments with QTL [Qualcomm Technology Licensing], we believe it is logical to assume that the regulatory agencies in the U.S., Europe, and Asia might take longer to approve the NXPI deal."

Mollenkopf introduced a new processor, the 835 Snapdragon at technology tradeshow CES earlier this month. Qualcomm processors are found in phones like the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, BlackBerry's Android device and the Google Pixel.

New 5G-enabled chips, made by Qualcomm, are expected to propel industries like virtual reality, video streaming, drones and the internet of things.

— CNBC's Jon Fortt and Tae Kim contributed to this report.