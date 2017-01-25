To land a job at Facebook, one employee had 17 rounds of interviews

If you're in the running for a job at Facebook, expect more than one interview. In fact, you might want to prepare for five or 10.



One former Facebook employee tells CNBC he had 17.

"The company put me through the ringer. I think I had 17 interviews to get there," says ChRiS Gomersall, who spells his first name uniquely after the change he made as a kid stuck.

He served as creative strategist for the social media giant from 2012 to 2015. But not first before completing his fair share of in-person, video and phone interviews.

"I thought it's because the position never existed before," says Gomersall. "But then I found out that everybody at Facebook really goes through the same thing."



The lengthy interview process had a clear purpose. In Gomersall's experience, Facebook was intense in its hiring style, but was "very hands off" in its management approach.