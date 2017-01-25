The Donald Trump administration drawing up executive orders to curtail U.S. funding to international agencies — including those connected to the United Nations — The New York Times reported.

The Times said one order would apply to agencies that support causes which the Trump administration has vocally denounced. The drafts suggest the orders would apply to organizations that, for example, fund abortion or those that are "controlled or substantially influenced by any state that sponsors terrorism," the Times reported.

Before taking the oath of office, Trump was critical of the U.N. after its security council called for a halt to Israeli settlement-building.

A different draft order obtained by the Times said that the Trump administration would call for a review of all treaties with multiple countries — with the goal of determining which ones the United States should exit.

