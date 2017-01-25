Trump rally heats up again, with the Dow taking aim at elusive 20K

President Donald Trump pressed the notion of widespread voter fraud again, tweeting Wednesday morning a call for a "major investigation," despite a continued lack of evidence to back up those claims. (CNBC)

Trump begins rolling out executive actions on immigration today — beginning with steps to tighten security, including his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP)

Trump has signed executive orders advancing both the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline and the Dakota Access Pipeline, opening the door to $17 billion worth of energy projects. (CNBC)

The Trump administration has reportedly instructed the EPA to remove the climate change page from its website, the latest move to erase ex-President Barack Obama's climate change initiatives. (Reuters)

In a tweet, Trump threatened federal intervention in Chicago, should the nation's third-largest city be unable to fix what the president called the "carnage" of gun violence. (Reuters)

Former Goldman Sachs (GS) president and COO Gary Cohn received $85 million in cash and stock related payouts, as he leaves the Wall Street firm for a new role in the Trump administration. (Reuters)

At a time of Trump-fueled nationalism, it's been revealed that billionaire and Silicon Valley's main envoy to the president, Peter Thiel, also became a citizen of New Zealand in 2011. (CNBC)