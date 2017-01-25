Trump talked about Mexico — but this time, the peso jumped

Source: FactSet



"By working together on positive trade, safe borders and economic cooperation, I truly believe we can enhance the relation between our two nations to a degree not seen before in a very, very long time," he said. "I think our relationship with Mexico is going to get better."

The Mexican peso gained more than 2.3 percent against the U.S. dollar to trade just around 21 pesos against the greenback. Earlier this year, the peso hit a record low against the dollar and is still about 0.9 percent weaker against the dollar for 2017.

"Today he signed the order to build the wall, but he never talked about a tax on Mexico, increasing the fees on visas. He's not reiterating Mexico is the one that's going to pay for it," said Andres Jaime, global FX and rates strategist at Barclays.



"A lot of people think that one of the main cards that Mexico has comes from securing the south border," with Central America, Jaime said. "People think if Trump continues to be harsh with Mexico, the one card Mexico could play is we're not going to cooperate with securing the south border."

Net migration from Mexico to the United States reached zero in 2012, meaning that as many Mexicans leave the United States as enter it. Job growth in Mexico has been widely credited for that reversal. But illegal immigration from Central America, usually through Mexico, has continued.