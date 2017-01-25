Trump talked about Mexico — but this time, the peso jumped

The Mexican peso strengthened against the U.S. dollar Wednesday as President Donald Trump appeared to take a softer stance against Mexico.
"I think traders are looking at U.S.-Mexico relations and getting the sense that it can only improve from here," said Adam Button, currency analyst at ForexLive.com.
On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order directing construction of a long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But the president stopped short of some of his more inflammatory comments about Mexico.
"We also understand that a strong and healthy economy in Mexico is very good for the United States. Very, very good. We want that to happen," Trump said in remarks at the Department of Homeland Security.