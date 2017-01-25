Trump to ask for 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud

President Donald Trump pressed the notion of widespread voter fraud again, despite a continued lack of evidence to back up those claims.



Trump tweeted Wednesday morning:

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said: "[Trump] has stated his concerns of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence people have presented to him."



The president's belief that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election costing him the popular vote has been widely debunked.



Trump also tweeted on Wednesday morning a timetable for his Supreme Court nominee announcement to fill the vacancy on the nation's highest court created by last year's death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.





The leading contenders, according to a person who spoke to the Associated Press anonymously, are judges William Pryor, Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman.

Senate Republicans prevented then-President Barack Obama from filling the seat, a political gamble that paid off when Trump was elected.



