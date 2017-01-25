Trump to make Supreme Court pick a week from Thursday

President Donald Trump has set a date for when he will seek to fill the open seat on the Supreme Court.

As part of a flurry of tweets over the past day or so, Trump said Wednesday he will announce his pick a week from Thursday, with the nomination likely an effort to tilt the high court back in conservatives' favor.

The nomination will be to fill the seat vacated by Antonin Scalia, a hero of the right who died Feb 13, 2016.

Former President Barack Obama sought to fill the vacancy with Merrick Garland, the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. However, congressional Republicans blocked the nomination.

For the new seat, much of the current buzz is focused on three candidates: Neil Gorsuch, a federal appeals judge in Denver; Thomas Hardiman of Pittsburgh, who serves on the 3rd Circuit Federal Court of Appeals, and William H. Pryor Jr. of Alabama, an appeals judge based in Atlanta who is generally considered the longshot of the trio.