Uber CTO calls Trump a 'deplorable person' in staff email, says report

Uber's chief technology officer Thuan Pham blasted President Trump in an email to a small group of staff shortly after the 2016 presidential election, according to a report from Business Insider's Biz Carson.

The email reportedly resurfaced this week, as more employees circulated the message internally. In the email, Pham called Trump a "deplorable person" and said his election was a huge backwards step — comparing it to the rise of ruthless dictators and regimes such as Mao Zedong in China and the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia — Business Insider reported. Uber declined to comment.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is one of a number of tech executives named to Trump's Strategic and Policy forum. Some employees see this as a shrewd move to ensure the company has the President's ear on issues it cares about — like regulation governing autonomous cars — but others worry about the costs of being perceived as pro-Trump, according to the report.