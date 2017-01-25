US Treasurys edge lower; bond investors eye data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.4857 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0678 percent.



On the data front, Wednesday will see the FHFA home price index report for November scheduled to be released at 9 a.m ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.27 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.31 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.01 a barrel, down 0.3 percent.

Oil prices edged lower after investor expectations of an increase in U.S. inventories offset the bullish momentum from cuts announced by OPEC as well as other producers.